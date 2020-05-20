POC hands out bikes to natl athletes

PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) chief and PhilCycling President Abraham Tolentino said the POC will be handing out free bicycles to national athletes under the Olympic program during the period of pandemic.

Tolentino said the POC would initially provide 100 bicycle units after the board approves the helpful gesture. The bikes will be utilized by the athletes for their daily transportation requirements under the new quarantine guidelines.

“With the ‘new normal,’ which mandates we find new ways to go about our daily business, national athletes who do not have a personal mode of transportation will surely benefit from this,” he said in a press statement sent to the media.

“Bicycling is not only a healthy way to get from one point to another, it also promotes social distancing, not to mention a means to avoid traffic,” continued Tolentino, adding that all athletes who wish to avail of the program should first apply at the POC.

Since bicycles are limited to only 100 athletes, units will be assigned on a first come, first served basis.

Tolentino also said national sports associations should find innovative ways for their respective athletes to maintain fitness even during the downtime brought about by lockdowns.

“Obviously bicycling, whether to commute to and from their training venues or even for leisure, is a good way for our national athletes to keep in good physical condition,” he pointed out.