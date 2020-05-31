POC urges PSC to restore athlete, coach allowances to 100%

PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino urges the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to find ways to bring the allowances of all national athletes and coaches back to 100 percent.

In response to the PSC’s latest move, he encouraged the PSC to realign budgets or dip into any savings funds to provide much-needed support for athletes and coaches through the various phases of community quarantines throughout the Philippines.

“Ang sinasabi ko, after magbigay ng tagumpay ang athletes last SEA Games, ngayon babawasan mo (What I’m saying is that after they gave victory to our country in the last Southeast Asian Games, you’re now going to reduce their reward and incentive)? I hope they (PSC officials) consider it (reinstating full allowances). Humanap sila ng paraan kung saan sila makakakuha (Let them find a way of sourcing financing),” Tolentino told The Manila Times in a phone interview on Sunday.

Prior to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) early this year, the Philippine team hosted the 30th SEA Games last December and won as overall champion for the second time since the country hosted the biennial meet in 2005.

The PSC, headed by Chairman William Ramirez, announced last Friday that the commission would reduce the allowances of athletes and coaches by 50 percent because the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) has “considerably diminished.”

Since all casinos in the country have been closed since last March, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) has had a difficult time generating revenue for the NSDF of the PSC.

Ramirez explained that the 50 percent cut was meant to sustain the disbursement of allowances until December this year. Once revenue for the NSDF returns to normal, however, Ramirez guarantees allowances will be restored in full.

Tolentino, who is also the PhilCycling president and the representative of Tagaytay, said that Congress will most likely summon PSC officials to a hearing on the matter.