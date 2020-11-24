Pocket Memory, the Corporation Specializing in Creating VR Content, Introduces the Virtual Fashion Lifestyle Mobile app “P.Cle”

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pocket Memory, the Korean corporation specializing in the creation of VR content, released its new mobile app “P.Cle” on November , 2020 via app stores in North America. “P.Cle” is a mobile app designed to change the way people perceive fashion and clothing, as users can freely change or stylize their outfits. This helps minimize time and money spent on daily fashion and resolves issues of environmental pollution caused by fast fashion. With “contactless” consumption, brought about by the Corona pandemic, becoming a new worldwide trend, this new platform is expected to instill fresh energy into the sluggish fashion market while proposing a new lifestyle to consumers. Last month, Boston Consulting Group announced that sales of fashion distribution companies had decreased by 35 percent year-on-year and forecasted that the number of luxury stores would drop by a whopping 45 percent. Nonetheless, the fashion market showed growth online, where contactless activities continued. Prada saw a twofold increase in sales and Bottega Veneta recorded a fourfold increase on the Internet.



As the fashion and beauty lifestyle sectors are forecasted to bounce back aided by the latest cutting-edge, IT industries, such as IoT, AI, and VR, technologies incorporating style and beauty are also expected to increase. The new fashion lifestyle app “P.Cle“, proposed by Pocket Memory, is expected to distinguish itself from existing styling services. Built with highly advanced technologies, the mobile app can recognize the user’s poses in photographs and automatically change outfits via simple touches. The virtual lifestyle app “P.Cle” will add the merits of VR to the user’s reality, offering looks with fully personalized, fail-proof clothing regardless of the user’s body shape or color. Such services can help resolve over 1.9 million cases involving refunds or returns due to unwanted variations of material, color, or fit during online shopping. This virtual experience can also help reduce waste in the fashion industry, contributing to the improvement of the environment. Through providing the realistic feel of fashion and expressing users’ individuality, this mobile app is expected to prove its worth over time. “Since clothing, one of man’s three essential elements, has been realistically applied to the virtual field, consumers can express themselves without spending so much time and money. The service offers a new meaning and an alternative in the current contactless era,” says the president of Pocket Memory. The app is available for download from Google Play Store and other app stores.

