Poe donates protective gear, rice to frontliners, vulnerable sectors

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Grace Poe’s office has donated thousands of protective gear for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 health crisis and thousands of sacks of rice to vulnerable sectors nationwide.

Since several parts of the country were placed under community quarantine, Poe’s office has donated 2,500 personal protective equipment (PPE) suits; 1,000 complete PPE sets; 2,000 face shields; 23,975 face masks and 15,700 pair of gloves to healthcare workers.

Some 1,170 test kits, 210 gallons of alcohol, and thousands of food packs were also distributed to healthcare workers.

The senator’s son and chief of staff Brian Poe Llamanzares took part in handing out the protective gear by visiting hospitals including the Philippine Children’s Medical Center and the National Center for Public Health.

“We have heard of countless stories of giving and sharing. We hope these acts of kindness and solidarity will outlast the pandemic,” Poe said, as quoted in a statement Monday.

Aside from protective gears, Poe also donated 2,700 sacks of rice and goods to vulnerable sectors nationwide, including public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

Her son likewise led the delivery of the rice in some Metro Manila cities like Pasig, San Juan and Manila.

Security officers manning checkpoints were also given face masks and shields, gloves, alcohol and food packs “in recognition of their selfless efforts.”

