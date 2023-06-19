Poe: LRT should improve train services first before any fare increase

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Grace Poe on Monday slammed the fare hike for Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 (LRT-1, LRT-2), saying that it should first improve its train services before implementing any fare increase.

“Improvement in train services and facilities should come before any fare increase, not the other way around,” said Poe in a statement.

“Any fare hike is a pain in the pocket especially to our students and workers who live on a shoestring budget and rely on the cheaper mass transportation,” she added.

According to Poe, the LRT-1 is already expected to invest in a better train system to make it more profitable, especially as a private-owned company.

“Kung maganda ang serbisyo, dadami ang pasahero. Nararapat lang na maramdaman nila ang ligtas, komportable at modernong train system sa bawat biyahe,” Poe said.

(If the service is good, there will be more passengers. It is only fitting that they feel the safe, comfortable and modern train system on every trip.)

Poe then noted that the government provides billions in subsidies for LRT-2 and stated that during the upcoming budget discussion for 2024, the Senate will examine how these subsidies are used and how they benefit passengers.

This came after the Department of Transportation earlier announced that LRT Lines 1 and 2 will implement a fare increase effective August 2, bringing its minimum boarding fee P13.29 (originally P11), 1.21 per kilometer for every kilometer traveled (originally P1 per kilometer).

