Poe questions meager budget for PWD-friendly facilities in 2021 budget

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Grace Poe on Monday questioned the “minuscule amount” for disability-friendly infrastructure in the proposed budget for 2021.

In a statement, Poe said a mere P560 million is allocated for disability-friendly facilities in the proposed budget.

“This will account for 0.05 percent of the entire infrastructure budget for next year,” she said.

Around P1.107 trillion is proposed to be spent on capital outlays under the National Expenditure Program for 2021.

“Halos 1.4 million ang ating mga PWDs (persons with disabilities). Bakit halos walang laman ang salop para sa kanila?” Poe asked, citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Poe also noted that compliance of public buildings with laws on accessibility for disabled persons has been minimal.

She called on the government to proactively address the needs of disabled Filipinos, especially amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The government should do more for PWDs than just placing signs for reserved seats. Compliance should not be sticker-deep,” the senator added.

Poe likewise cited Republic Act No. 7277 or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, which mandates that the national and local governments to allocate funds for the provision of architectural or structural features for disabled persons in government buildings and facilities.

