Poe seeks Senate inquiry on ABS-CBN franchise issue

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Grace Poe is pushing for an inquiry into the compliance of media giant ABS-CBN with the terms and conditions of its franchise.

Poe, who heads the public services committee, filed Senate Resolution 322 seeking to look into “the operations of ABS-CBN Corporation to determine compliance with the terms and conditions of its franchise under Republic Act No. 7966.”

The senator filed the resolution on Wednesday after the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) filed a quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN earlier this week.

Through the petition, Solicitor General Jose Calida said the Supreme Court should revoke the Congressional franchise of ABS-CBN and its subsidiary, ABS-CBN Convergence Inc., for violating its terms and the Constitution.

Calida cited “highly abusive practices” of the network “benefiting a greedy few at the expense of millions of its loyal subscribers.”

ABS-CBN, however, maintained it did not violate any law governing its franchise and that it had secured all necessary approvals for its business operations.

