POEA suspends deployment of OFWs to Mali

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has suspended the processing and deployment of newly hired overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) bound for Mali due to the current political and security situation in the West African country. “[T]he processing and deployment of workers shall be allowed only for OFWs returning to their employers with existing employment contracts,” said POEA. It advised Filipinos in Mali to restrict nonessential travel. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) raised Alert Level 2 in Mali due to the military coup that led to the detention and resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Alert Level 2 is issued when there are threats to the life, security and property of Filipinos, the DFA said. —Tina G. Santos

