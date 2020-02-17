Poe’s panel to start tackling ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate public services committee will start its hearing on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN as lawmakers at the House of Representatives remain unable to tackle the matter.

Senator Grace Poe made the announcement in a press briefing at the Senate on Monday.

“Actually alam mo (you know), nagpalit na ang isip ko (I already changed my mind), didinigin na natin mismo ang prangkisa (we will hear on the franchise itself),” Poe said.

The senator earlier filed a resolution, which seeks to look into “the operations of ABS-CBN Corporation to determine compliance with the terms and conditions of its franchise under Republic Act No. 7966.”

“Alam naman natin na pagdating sa mga ibang bagay, lalo na ‘pag ito’y kailangan nang maipasa, katulad ng budget, ng buwis, simultaneously naman ang pagdinig, kahit na wala pang nata-transmit ang Kongreso,” Poe pointed out.

(We all know that when it comes to other things, especially if this needs to be passed already, like the budget, taxes, simultaneous hearings were conducted, even if there’s yet a transmittal from Congress.)

