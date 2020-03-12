“Pogi points! Who is Jeremy Jauncey—and is he Pia Wurtzbach’s new flame?”

It was in early December 2019 when Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach confirmed her breakup with race car driver Marlon Stockinger. They were reportedly in an on-and-off relationship for three years.

Photo from Instagram (@marlonstockinger)

Read more: Pia Wurtzbach confirms split with Marlon Stockinger

Less than a month after Queen P made a statement regarding the breakup, her Instagram fans quickly noticed (perhaps) a new guy in her life. This was after a series of Instagram stories that subtly dropped hints that Pia was in the same place as a 34-year-old professional traveller and entrepreneur named Jeremy Jauncey.

Photo from Insatgram (@piawurtzbach)

Photo from Instagram (@jeremyjauncey)