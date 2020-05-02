POGOs are not BPOs, business group tells Palace

MANILA, Philippines — A business group has contradicted Malacañang’s pronouncement that Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) are considered as business process outsourcing (BPO) firms.

The Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) came out with a statement Saturday, saying that “IT and [IBPAP] would like to have it clarified that as far as the IT-BPM industry is concerned, Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGOs, as they are commonly called, cannot be considered as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).”

According to IBPAP, BPO companies are registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) or the Board of Investments (BOI) while POGOs are registered with the Philippine Gaming Corp. (Pagcor).

The group also said the work of BPO firms “require a range of technical, domain, and soft skills” while POGOs have a different style of work and are mistaken to have similarities with BPOs due to its gaming notion.

IBPAP also noted that BPOs come to the Philippines to “leverage off human capital, strong English and technical skills, customer service orientation and ability to adapt to foreign cultures.”

In contrast, it said, POGOs have workers that come from foreign labor that “were brought in the Philippines to support their operations.”

