“Pokwang focuses on her business Poklee Food Products during ECQ”

Pokwang and Lee O’Brian make the most of ECQ by starting their own home-based food business.

While most people found themselves still adjusting to the unexpected announcement of the enhanced community quarantine last March, Pokwang and Lee O’Brian made the most of being on home quarantine by focusing their energies on their home-based business Poklee Food products which counts laing, sili garlic aligue, garlic aligue, espesyal suka, gourmet tuyo, tinapa, and strawberry jam as part of their product line.

Pokwang recently shared that she was adding kimchi as their newest product. The talented actress and comedienne showed that she personally makes the products by sharing videos and photos of the process on her Instagram account. Pokie and Lee started selling their food products last year online and at different bazaars.

They have a two-and-half-year-old daughter named Malia Francine.