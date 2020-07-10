“Pokwang reacts to Wikipedia crowning her as Miss Universe 2001”

Pokwang couldn’t help but share her reaction on social media.

The Twitter user, warning fellow netizens about using Wikipedia as a reference for information, said Pokwang’s photo appears on the page of Miss Universe 2001 instead that of the actual winner — Puerto Rican Denise Quiñones.

“Hindi talaga dapat ginagawang reference ang Wikipedia eh. Search n’yo #MissUniverse2001 si @pokwang27 ang winner,” the netizen wrote.

Hindi talaga dapat ginagawang reference ang Wikipedia eh. Search n’yo #MissUniverse2001 si @pokwang27 ang winner. Hahaha pic.twitter.com/g06tTszRGc — K H E N (@khenterrific) July 8, 2020

Pokwang, on the other hand, couldn’t help but share her reaction to the post on social media, writing: “Ang agaaa! Tawang tawa ako pot*h.”

Ang agaaa!!!! tawang tawa ako potah bwahahahahhahaaa 😀😃😄😆 https://t.co/aGrvtXB4jI — marietta subong (@pokwang27) July 8, 2020

Actor and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo reacted to Pokwang’s tweet saying she could go up against the Quiñones.

“Parang may laban naman po yung nasa picture,” Severo wrote.

Parang may laban naman po yung nasa picture. — Juan Miguel Severo 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheRainBro) July 8, 2020

Wikipedia has become infamous as an unreliable source of information as the public can easily tamper with the facts and edit details posted on the website.

Born Marietta Subong, Pokwang has earned herself a spot as one of the top Filipino comedians in the country.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has so far produced four Miss Universe winners throughout the history of the competition. Among them are Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray.