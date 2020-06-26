“Pokwang remembers good friend Chokoleit on his birthday”

Pokwang greets her dearly departed friend Chokoleit on his birthday.

When comedian Chokoleit passed away last year at the age of 46 after performing at an event in Abra due to a pulmonary edema and heart attack, everyone in the industry was shocked, including one of his closest friends Pokwang.

On what should have been his 47th birthday last June 25, Pokwang shared a post in remembrance of her good friend Chokoleit (Jonathan Aguilar Garcia in real life). She wrote, “Happy birthday Chokie…..

I Miss you so much 🏼.” She also shared photos of their close-knit group in showbiz which also includes fellow comedians K Brosas and Pooh.

After his passing, Pokwang had shared in previous interviews that what happened to Chokoleit should also serve as a reminder to fellow hardworking performers like her to better take care of their health and get enough rest.