Polaris Have Unveiled A Video For New Track ‘Hypermania’ Ahead Of New Album

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 8, 2020

Ahead of forthcoming studio album The Death of Me, homegrown metalcore outfit Polaris have shared a new single and video entitled ‘Hypermania’.

A noisy and abrasive new cut from the outfit, ‘Hypermania’ has the kind of bouncy, nu-metal tinged edge to it that seems like it’ll have a safe spot in the band’s touring catalogue for a long minute.

Introduced to their live set late last year, drummer Daniel Furnari says that the track is “about losing your grip on reality, questioning your sanity, and feeling like you’re on the verge of an explosion all the time. Paranoia, mood swings, white-knuckling your way through the day just barely holding it together.”

Explaining that he and the band leaned into the chaotic nature of the song, Furnari had nothing but good things to say about the vocal performances from Jamie Hails and Jake Steinhouser.

“We definitely pushed the hell out of both of them in this track and spent a lot of time trying to capture that feeling of anxiety and paranoia we wanted to convey, and I feel like that really paid off in the performances you hear in the end product.”

Following up 2017 debut The Mortal Coil, the Polaris crew returned to the house in the South Coast town of Mollymook where they made the album to record The Death of Me, co-producing the record with engineer Lance Prenc and long-time friend Scott Simpson.

Polaris’ new album The Death of Me is out Friday, 21st February through Resist.

Set to kick off a national tour in support of the new album in February, they’ll first be bringing the new tunes to Unify Gathering this weekend alongside the likes of Architects, The Ghost Inside, Northlane and more.

Watch the video for ‘Hypermania’ and check out updated tour dates below.

[embedded content]

Polaris ‘The Death of Me’ Australian Tour 2020

with special guests Wage War (USA), Crystal Lake (Japan) and Alpha Wolf

Friday, 21st February

The Gov, Adelaide

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 22nd February

The Forum, Melbourne

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 23rd February

Astor Theatre, Perth

Tickets: Ticketek

Monday, 24th February NEW SHOW

The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 28th February

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 29th February

The Tivoli, Brisbane

SOLD OUT