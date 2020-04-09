Police apologize for using ‘The Purge’ siren to signal curfew

Police from Louisiana, USA, apologized for using a siren from the movie “The Purge” to alert residents of their curfew amid the spread of COVID-19.

“The Purge” is a 2013 horror-thriller film in which the US government holds a holiday that makes all crimes legal for 12 hours. The event begins when the distinct siren starts.

The officers drove around the Acadia Parish area while blaring the alarm at 9 p.m. on April 2, as per ABC-affiliate KATC on April 3. The curfew was imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 and lasts up to 6 a.m.

However, the alarm quickly drew mixed reactions from the residents, who later filed complaints about the sound.

Crowley Police chief Jimmy Broussard explained that they ended up using the siren since he did not want to use “a regular police” one, ABC News reported.

Following his choice to forego standard alarms, one officer pointed him to an old military siren, which he did not know was similar to the one featured in the film.

In response to the complaints regarding the alarm, Broussard immediately apologized. The report also stated he assured residents that the department will not be using the siren again. Ryan Arcadio /ra

