Police arrest 2 in Novaliches bust, P2.2 million shabu seized

MANILA, Philippines — Two suspected drug pushers were arrested by police in Novaliches, Quezon City during a drug bust on Saturday night which also led to the seizure of 325 grams of shabu (crystal meth) with a street value of P2.2 million.

Officers from the Novaliches police arrested 35-year-old Ronnel Grifalda and 24-year-old Rolando Abarga during the sting in an apartelle along Quirino Highway, Barangay Bagbag.

Police said the suspects were nabbed after an undercover operative who acted as a buyer, bought shabu worth P35,000 from them.

Also seized during the bust were a digital weighing scale, the buy-bust money and the cellphone used in the drug deal.

Grifalda also had past cases of frustrated murder and illegal drugs, according to police.

Both suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, police said.

