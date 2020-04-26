Police baffled by hacking of 9-year-old girl in Davao del Sur

DIGOS CITY, Davao del Sur — Police are facing a blank wall in the killing of a nine-year-old girl in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

The girl’s body was found on Sunday, April 26, on a riverbank in Barangay Balnate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maj. Jeffmar Tercero, Magsaysay police chief, said they were alerted by Balnate village chief Ronnie Samling about the incident, but it was not yet known when the killing happened.

Tercero said police investigators found the victim bearing hack wounds in different parts of her body, including the head, which resulted in her death.

FEATURED STORIES

Probers had established that the girl used to be a Grade 3 student at the Maibo Elementary School, about 7 kilometers away from Balnate.

Tercero has sought the help of residents who could have witnessed the crime to come forward. He also asked neighboring police stations to assist in the probe.

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ