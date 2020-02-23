Police bag P1.3M worth of ‘shabu’ from drug pusher in Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — Police seized over 200 grams of crystal meth or “shabu” worth P1.3 million in Cainta, Rizal province, on Saturday afternoon.
Police conducted a buy-bust operation in Brgy. San Isidro in Cainta at about 1:40 p.m., Saturday, which led to the arrest of Noralyn Bundas, 21.
Seized from the suspect were eight sachets of shabu, boodle money, and one striped plastic bag.
The illegal drugs was turned over to the Eastern Police District’s Crime Laboratory.
The suspect is currently detained at the Marikina City Police Station custodial facility.
