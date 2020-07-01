Police changes tune on Sulu ‘misencounter’ but military cries ‘cover-up’

THE plot thickens.

After insisting that the death of four soldiers in Sulu in the hands of police was a “misencounter”, the Philippine National Police (PNP) changed its tune on Wednesday and said that what happened was a “shooting incident”.

Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said that based on a review of the police report on the incident on Monday, the soldiers trained their guns at the law enforcers who stopped them at a checkpoint in Barangay Walled City in Jolo, which prompted a retaliation.

“Pinagmabuti natin na i-clarify na ito ay shooting incident at hindi matatawag na encounter or misencounter. Ito ay shooting incident na involving our Jolo police [We are now clarifying that this is a shooting incident involving our Jolo police, not an encounter or misencounter],” Banac said in a radio interview.

Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, Army chief, had said that what happened was not a “misencounter” but a “rubout”.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año reminded Gapay to be “sensible in pronouncing or making any statement.”

“It might what you call that add fuel to the situation,” Año said.

Año, a former chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), said that he knew the identity of some of the slain soldiers.

“I know them kilala ko sila [I recognize them] I know them, I know these people,” Año added.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered “a full blown investigation” by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The nine policemen, Staff Sgt. Almudzrin Hadjaruddin, Patrolmen Alkajal Mandangan, Rajiv Putalan and Mohammad Nur Pasani; Senior M/Sgt. Abdelzhimar Padjiri, M/Sgt. Hanie U Baddiri, S/Sgts. Iskandar Susulan and Ernisar Sappal; Cpl. Sulki Andaki, are detained at the Sulu Provincial Police Office pending results of the investigation.

PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) Chief Alfegar Triambulo said they will also investigate the incident to determine whether the policemen were administratively liable.

The Philippine Army believes that the policemen attempted to cover their tracks after gunning down the four soldiers.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman, echoed Gapay who branded the police report on the shooting as “fabricated, inaccurate, misleading”.

Zagala said the spot report was disseminated to members of the media, particularly those within the locality, an hour after the incident.

“We were still thinking why the report was already given to the media [while] we were still thinking what happened, we were still finding out,” he said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel on Wednesday.

“Can you imagine? The report that evening of the 29th in several news agencies that they killed suspected armed men, that’s what it says [there]. If you claim to [have] killed suspected armed men, why did you leave? Isn’t that already a score for you? So that means, they (the policemen) knew they were military,” Zagala said.

Zagala said the policemen guarding the checkpoint should have at least called and requested the presence of the military for verification.

However, the policemen instructed the soldiers who were aboard a gray sport utility vehicle (SUV) to proceed to the Jolo police station where they parked 50 meters away before they were gunned down.

“So, we don’t believe in the version of these police officers, within one hour of the incident, they were able to file the report,” Zagala said.

Zagala said the slain soldiers were “having a tracking operation” of suspected Abu Sayyaf bombers in the area, which meant that troops in the area were deployed for standby.

When these standby troops proceeded to the area, “there was no police”.

“So, if they knew that these were not soldiers, why would they leave?” Zagala asked.