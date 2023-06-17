Police chief eyes work issue, personal grudge in bombing of lawyer’s car

DAVAO CITY, Davao del Sur, Philippines — A work-related issue or a personal grudge could be the motive behind the bombing of the car of lawyer Alberto Magulta in Davao City, according to Col. Alberto Lupaz, chief of the Davao City Police Office.

He said it could not have been a terrorist act.

A special investigation task group had been formed to investigate the involvement of two persons caught on security cameras leaving something under the car moments before an explosion was heard.

Dela Rey said bomb experts were still determining the type of explosive device used.

The explosion happened at 9:30 a.m. last Thursday, a few minutes after Magulta had entered his law office on the ground floor of One Oasis Davao Condominium on Ecoland Drive in Matina.

Magulta’s white Honda CRV, which he had parked in front of the building, was damaged, according to Maj. Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office.

IBP speaks out

In a statement issued on Friday, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) in Davao City condemned the attack, saying: “This most recent attempt on the life of Atty. Alberto Magulta is yet another instance deserving of such condemnation. As one voice, we demand that the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies should seek the perpetrators of this heinous offense and bring them to justice.”

“Without lawyers, the judicial system cannot work and without a judicial system for the peaceful resolution of controversies, chaos will necessarily reign and society will regress into resolving matters through the barrel of a gun,” the statement read.

The Davao lawyers vowed to “stand together and protect each other.”

“As one community, we will not cower nor shirk our solemn duty to promote the rule of law in a regime of truth, justice, freedom, love, equality and peace,” the IBP-Davao added.

