Police corporal involved in antidrug ops survives gun attack

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines —A police corporal survived a gun attack by unidentified men riding tandem on a motorcycle past 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, in Del Carmen village here.

Major Rixell Torayno, chief of the Iligan City police station 1, said the policeman whose identity was withheld for security reasons, was driving his car on his way home when his attackers shot him as he reached the village’s Zone 4.

The policeman who is assigned at the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) 10 in Cagayan de Oro City had been involved in anti-drug operations in Northern Mindanao.

“He was shot twice but luckily he was not hit. He fired back but the suspects managed to escape very quickly,” Torayno said.

Torayno added that the victim was looking at the possibility that the attempt on his life was work-related.

“His area of operation is huge and it is possible that one of those involved in his previous operations is getting back at him,” Torayno said.

He said the police officer had been trying to determine who among the personalities he had previously arrested could have had a strong motive to kill him.

/MUF

