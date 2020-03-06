Police end 18-year hiding of fisherman wanted for murder

ORMOC CITY—Police arrested a 45-year-old fisherman for a murder case 18 years after he had gone into hiding in the town of Daram, Samar province on Thursday (March 5) yet.

Bonifacio Custodio, 45, was preparing to go fishing when police came to arrest him.

Lt. Isidoro Ancero, chief of the Culaba police station in Biliran province, said Custodio is facing a murder case in the town.

