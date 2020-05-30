Police find body of slain Kadamay leader in Leyte

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers found the body of Kadamay Secretary-General Carlito “Karletz” Badion in the Pagsanga-an River in Barangay Guintigui in Ormoc City, Leyte province on Thursday, the Eastern Visayas Police Regional Office (PRO 8) said on Saturday.

Kadamay, an urban poor group, stands for the Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap.

Police officers, acting on a report by a farmer, found the body of the 52-year-old Badion at 5:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Kadamay condemned Badion’s death, claiming he was killed by military personnel.

“Puno ng poot at galit ang buong Kadamay ngayon habang nakikiramay sa pamilya ni Carlito “Karletz” Badion, minamahal na pambansang lider ng organisasyon,” read the statement on Saturday.

[Kadamay is filled with anger as it condoles with the family of Carlito “Karletz” Badion, our beloved of our organization.]

“Si Karletz ay pinaslang ng mga elemento ng Armed Forces of the Philippines. Wala siyang kasalanan kundi ang mag-alay ng buong panahon para sa maralita at inaapi ng bulok na sistemang panlipunan,” it added.

[Karletz was killed by elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. He committed no crime but to devote his whole time to the poor and those oppressed by a rotten social system.]

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Secretary-General Renato Reyes also called for justice for Badion’s killing.

“Si Carlito Badion ay masiyahin, palabiro, may malakas na inisyatiba para tumulong sa kapwa maralita… Mabuting tao si Karletz. Aktibista. Sigaw namin ay Hustisya,” he said in a tweet.

[Badion was good-humored, always joking, and had a strong initiative to help his fellow poor. He was a good person. An activist. We call for justice.]

