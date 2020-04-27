Trending Now

Police, firefighters, safety officers in Calapan City dance to ‘Fight Song’ to honor frontliners

[embedded content]

Police officers, firefighters and members of the public safety department in Calapan City dance to Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” in a moving tribute to frontliners. Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles took to TikTok two weeks ago to take hat off to the Filipinos at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. (Video courtesy of PNP-Calapan City)

WATCH: Nograles takes to TikTok to show support for frontliners

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

