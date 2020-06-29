Police force in Samar town undergoes quarantine

TACLOBAN CITY — The entire police force of a town in Samar is undergoing quarantine after they were exposed to an inmate who tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Police Lt. Reynato Gerona, police chief of Zumarraga town, said he, his 16 policemen, and four non-uniformed personnel have been isolated inside their police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last June 14, Gerona and his four men went to Caloocan City to pick up a 50-year-old rape suspect who was arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Metro Manila.

The suspect obtained a medical certificate from the Caloocan Medical Center that showed he was physically fit. Gerona said the certificate, however, did not state whether or not the suspect was positive for COVID-19.

FEATURED STORIES

On June 17, the suspect was swabbed for COVID-19 and was later found out to have contracted the virus.

All policemen of the Zumarraga Police Station underwent a rapid test last June 16 and turned out negative for the virus. They were scheduled to undergo a swab test this week.

“We are all okay. We are not showing any of symptoms,” said Gerona.

The inmate, who tested positive for COVID-19, also did not show any symptoms.

While policemen in the town undergo isolation, Gerona said barangay tanods stepped in to make sure the peace and order situation in the town would not be affected.

“So far, everything’s okay here in Zumarraga. We are peaceful here,” he said.

Zumarraga town currently has four COVID-19 cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

JE

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ