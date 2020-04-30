Police free fish vendor beaten up by members of QC Task Force Disiplina

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Police District’s (QCPD) Kamuning Police Station has released from detention the fish vendor who was beaten up by city government agents enforcing “discipline” during the prevailing enhanced community quarantine.
A report from QCPD noted that the city government dropped its resistance and disobedience to persons of authority complaints against Michael Rubuia.
“Said PUPC (person under police custody) was released in good physical condition based on a Resolution from the Office of City Prosecutor signed by Senior ACP RANIEL S CRUZ,” the QCPD report stated.
Rubuia was also assisted by his brothers as well as the members of Quezon City government during his release at 11 a.m. Thursday.
To recall, members of the Quezon City government’s Task Force Disiplina kicked and beat Rubuia with a “yantok” along Panay Avenue in Barangay South Triangle because he was not wearing a face mask. The wearing of face mask outdoors is among the protocols set by the government for areas under strict quarantine.
Task Force head Rannie Ludovica in a previous statement said he ordered the withdrawal of the complaints against Rubuia. He also apologized for the actions of his enforcers, whom he placed under a 60-day suspension pending result of the investigation against them.
