Police general in Laguna Crash released from hospital – PNP

ONE of two generals who was in critical condition after a helicopter crash in Laguna is now out of the the hospital, a Philippine National Police (PNP) official said on Friday.

According to Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, deputy chief for administration, MGen. Mariel Magaway was released from the Asian Hospital on Thursday morning.

The police official had been in the hospital for two months.

Magaway was the PNP director for Intelligence.

MGen. Jose Maria Ramos remains in the hospital, Cascolan said.

Ramos was the former chief of PNP Comptrollership.

On March 5, Bell 429 Chopper crashed in San Pedro, Laguna, injuring some police officials, including PNP Chief Archie Francisco Gamboa.