Police leaders told: Recalibrate security strategies as quarantine eases

MANILA, Philippines — Police leaders must recalibrate their security and health measures as the government eases restrictions during quarantine, Joint Task Force (JTF) COVID Shield said Saturday.

“The decision to further ease the restrictions is a big challenge to your Joint Task Force COVID Shield in terms of implementing the quarantine rules. That is why it is important that our commanders on the ground must re-strategize in order to continue ensuring the protection of the people,” Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar, head of the police task force, said in a statement.

“We should make sure that all our kababayan will continue to follow the rules not only for their safety but also the protection of everybody from this virus.”

The government recently allowed travel between general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine areas. This includes those who are not authorized persons outside of residence.

Individuals aged 15 to 65 years are also permitted to leave their homes during the community quarantine.

With these eased restrictions, Eleazar ordered police commanders to coordinate with local government units regarding deployment of lawmen and curfew implementation.

“They should work closely and constantly under one objective, which is to ensure that the protection of the public against the coronavirus infection will not be sacrificed on our way to the gradual normalization of our economic and daily activities,” he said.

