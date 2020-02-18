Police link illegal drugs to slay of Laguna village chief

SAN PEDRO CITY, Philippines – Police on Tuesday said they are looking at the angle that illegal drugs had triggered the fatal shooting of a Biñan City, Laguna barangay (village) captain.

Christopher Dimaranan, 42, captain of Barangay Sto. Tomas, was gunned down Monday afternoon as he and two others were driving along the Cavite-Laguna Expressway on the boundary of Biñan and Sta. Rosa cities.

According to the police report, Dimaranan was driving his sports utility vehicle when another vehicle blocked his way at around 4 p.m. in Barangay Don Jose, Sta. Rosa City.

Lt. Col. Eugene Orate, Sta. Rosa City police chief said three gunmen armed with rifles stepped out of their vehicle and opened fire.

Dimaranan’s companions inside the vehicle managed to take cover and were unhurt. Police identified them as a Sto. Tomas village official and a businessman.

“It appears (Dimaranan) was the sole target,” Orate said a phone interview, Tuesday.

Orate said other motorists witnessed the incident as the gunmen sped away after the attack. Prior to that, Dimaranan came from the Biñan City Hall and was supposedly on his way to his property in Silang, Cavite, Orate said.

Orate refused to reveal the possible motives behind the attack. Other police sources however linked the attack on Dimaranaan to the illegal drug trade.

“I don’t have a list of (Biñan police) list of high-value targets for drugs. (The case) is still under investigation,” Orate said.

