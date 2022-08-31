Police Major Jailed After Caught in the Act Playing at the Casino

Police Major Caught Playing at the Casino Arrested

Authorities arrested a police major after he was caught in the act of playing at the casino in Pasay City.

An active police officer was detained by members of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) anti-scalawag section while partaking in gaming in a Pasay City casino. The person detained was identified by police as Police Maj. Rolando Isidoro, 51, a member of the PNP Police Security Protection Group’s Personnel Holding and Accounting Section.

According to a report from the Philippine News Agency, Isidoro was detained at around 6:20 pm on Saturday, August 27 after a concerned citizen reported the policeman who was frequently spotted playing slots at Resorts World Casino.

The Regional Intelligence Division (RID), the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG), the PNP-PSPG, and the Security Management Office of Resorts World Casino all worked together to make the arrest.

In addition to administrative penalties, Isidoro will be charged with violating Republic Act 6713 and Article 231 of the Revised Penal Code in reference to memo circular No. 6 of 2016.

Recently, PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. forbade police officers from engaging in any sort of unlawful activity. This does not reflect well on their actions as law enforcement officers.

PNP discourages employees from gambling because it is bad for their morals both personally and professionally. Prior to the inquest procedures before the Department of Justice in Manila, Isidoro was brought to the IMEG headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City for proper paperwork and disposition.

