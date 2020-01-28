Police nab 2, seize bomb chemicals in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested two persons for alleged illegal possession of explosive materials in this city on Tuesday.

Lt. Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said Marilou Diolaza, 49, and Harold Obciana, 40, were caught by police and Army soldiers in a joint operation in Barangay Silangang Mayao around 1:50 p.m.

Report said a member of the government team acted as buyer and was able to buy seven sacks of ammonium nitrate and seven rolls of blasting cap from the suspects.

Police said the two were not authorized by the Philippine National Police – Firearms and Explosives Office to sell or distribute explosive materials.

Ammonium nitrate is a regulated chemical, usually being used in agriculture as high nitrogen fertilizer.

However, the chemical compound was also being used as main component in producing improvised explosive devices by communist New People’s Army rebels.

The suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act No. 9516 or illegal manufacture, sales, possession of firearms and explosives.

