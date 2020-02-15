Police officer who had gone AWOL killed by 4 assailants

BACOLOD CITY, Negros Occidental, Philippines — A police officer who had gone absent without leave was killed by four unidentified assailants in Bacolod City at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday.

PO1 Eric Alcosaba was coming out of a store where he had bought some meals when the assailants shot him.

He was hit several times in the different parts of the body.

Police have yet to identify the reason behind the killing and the identities of the perpetrators.

/atm

