Police officers in Zamora’s convoy to Baguio City relieved from posts — Sinas

MANILA, Philippines — The five police officers involved in the convoy of San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora that violated protocols in entering Baguio City have been relieved from their posts, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Monday.

“Effective yesterday, I ordered the immediate relief of the five police officers assigned in San Juan, who allegedly ignored a standard border protection measure prescribed in Baguio City,” NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinas said the relieved officers were ordered to be transferred to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of NCRPO in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending investigation.

He said a “comprehensive investigation” on the incident is being conducted by the NCRPO’s Regional Internal Affairs Service in coordination with its counterpart in the Police Regional Office Cordillera.

FEATURED STORIES

The concerned police officers were also ordered to submit their respective written explanation “to shed light on the issue,” according to Sinas.

“I will not condone any wrongdoing of our police officers in the implementation of the community quarantine protocols, if held responsible. We, as law enforcers, are bound to respect the existing rules and regulations anywhere in the Philippines. The safety of the people remains our top priority in these trying times,” he added.

The incident happened when Zamora’s convoy consisting of six vehicles arrived at a quarantine checkpoint along Kennon Road on Friday.

“When his group was flagged down for inspection, the driver of the lead vehicle just slowed down a bit and merely told the checkpoint personnel that he was part of a convoy, pointing out the vehicles tailing his police car, then forthwith sped off with the Mayor’s entourage in tow,” Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong earlier said in a statement.

Checkpoint personnel then informed the traffic police of the city, which followed Zamora’s entourage to the Baguio Country Club.

Upon arrival, Zamora’s group was asked to present the required medical clearances but failed to present any. The group was then asked to undergo a triage examination, according to Magalong.

He said Zamora had already apologized for the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He profusely expressed deep regrets that while asleep in his car at the time, the PNP escort leading his convoy mindlessly took it on his own to ignore what has long been a standard border protection measure prescribed not only in his but our own city,” Magalong said.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ