Police official survives Bukidnon ambush

MANILA, Philippines — A police official survived an ambush in Talakag, Bukidnon that also left one police officer dead and three others wounded Wednesday morning.

Brig. Gen. Joselito Salido, deputy chief of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operation in Eastern Mindanao, survived the attack at about 6:40 a.m.

He was reportedly on his way to routine inspection of police personnel.

The slain police officer and three wounded fellow officers have yet to be identified as of posting time.

