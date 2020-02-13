Police praise teen for turning over thousands of dollars she found on the ground

The Halton Regional Police in Canada praised a 17-year-old girl after she turned over thousands of dollars she found on the ground.

The unidentified girl was walking in the Derry Road and Trudeau Drive area in Milton, Ontario, when she saw a package on the ground, as per a press release of the Halton Regional Police on Sunday, Feb. 9. The police did not mention how much money exactly was inside the package, but said it was “thousands of dollars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon inspection she discovered that the bag contained several bank deposit envelopes with thousands of dollars in cash inside,” the police said. “It was apparent that the deposit envelopes were from a local business.”

The girl immediately brought the cash to the local police division and it was returned to the rightful owner after police contacted a representative of the local business. It was reported that an employee unintentionally dropped the deposit envelopes on the ground.

FEATURED STORIES

“It is acts of [honesty] and civic duty like this that replenishes faith in the good-hearted nature of the majority of youth in our community,” the police said. “Halton Regional Police acknowledges this young woman and commends her for her honesty and integrity.” /ra

RELATED STORIES:

WATCH: Robber returns money to woman after seeing her bank account balance

Filipino cabbie in Vegas finds and returns $300K

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ