Police probing ambush of Maguindanao prosecutor

COTABATO CITY – Work-related disputes or a personal grudge are being considered by the police as possible motives behind the ambush of Maguindanao deputy provincial prosecutor Tucod Ronda on Friday.
Captain Rustum Pastolero said the investigation on the incident will be guided by these possible motives.
Ronda was aboard his van, together with his brother and nephew when they were waylaid Friday afternoon near his house in Federville Subdivision.
Pastolero sad witnesses saw the gunmen on board a white vehicle parked along Kalaw Street in Federville Subdivision, apparently waiting for Ronda’s vehicle.
FEATURED STORIES
Using an M-16 assault rifle and .45 caliber pistol, the gunmen opened fire at the victim’s vehicle and tried to finish off the victims.
They, however, retreated and sped off after an off-duty police officer who happened to be in the area came to the victims’ rescue.
The police officer then drove Ronda and his companions to a nearby hospital.
GSG
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.