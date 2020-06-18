Police raid Makati bar, nab 16 foreigners

SIXTEEN foreigners were apprehended inside a bar illegally operating in Makati City on Wednesday night.

In a report, PMaj. Gideon Ines Jr., chief investigator, said that foreigners were composed of 11 Cameroonians, two Nigerians, one Liberian, one Gambian, and one from Seychelles.

Initial investigation disclosed that the operation happened at a sports bar along Mariano Street in Barangay Poblacion at about 5:30 p.m.

Ines said police were responding to reports from residents of the activity at the bar that allegedly violated Republic Act 11332 or “the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Concern Act”.

Police seized bottles of beer and a sachet of suspected shabu worth P6,800. The suspected shabu was turned over to the Southern Police District (SPD) Crime Laboratory for chemical analysis.

The suspects are currently detained at the Makati police station pending results of an ongoing investigation.