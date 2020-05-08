Police record 60 percent less crimes in Albay during ECQ

LEGAZPI CITY – Crime incidence in Albay has significantly dropped during the enforcement of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), a Luzon-wide health measure to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, data from Albay police showed.

Report by the Albay police said crime incidents for the period March 17 to May 7 showed a 60 percent drop in criminal cases with 317 reported cases as compared to 793 crimes recorded during the same period last year.

Under the index crimes record, cases dropped by 72 percent with only 29 cases recorded, as compared to 109 cases during the previous period, with theft leading the list with 17 cases followed by rape (four), robbery (three), physical injuries (three), carnapping (one) and homicide (one).

However, for non-index crimes, the report said 288 cases were recorded as of this period, 22 percent higher than the 222 cases recorded last year. Crimes under non-index include illegal logging, illegal fishing, illegal gambling, narcotics, traffic violations, violence against women and children, fraud, and forgery.

