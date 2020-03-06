Police say ranking Samar NPA leader slain in clash during arrest

CATARMAN, Northern Samar -Police said government forces killed a ranking New People’s Army (NPA) leader in Northern Samar province in a clash during an attempt to arrest him at his safehouse on Friday (March 6).

Salvador Nordan, alias Badok, alleged tried to shoot his way out and fired at policemen and soldiers who were to arrest him at the village of Guba, according to a report of the Northern Samar police.

The arresting team found a .45 caliber pistol in the safehouse, the report said.

Nordan was allegedly the deputy head of an NPA command operating in the region.

He faces several criminal charges which included two murder cases, a case of homicide and a case of illegal possession of explosives in Catarman. Another case of attempted homicide is pending against him in the town of Bobon.

The Philippine Army’s 803rd Brigade said at least nine warrants of arrest had been issued for Nordan for several cases, including frustrated murder and robbery in the town of Allen, also in Northern Samar.

Col. Zosimo Oliveros, 803rd Brigade commander, said the military was tipped off about Nordan’s location by civilians who “were already tired of the terroristic activites of these NPAs.”

