Police say soldier initiated shooting vs cops in Marikina

MANILA, Philippines — Police investigators on Friday confirmed that a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines had been tagged as suspect who started the recent shooting incident in Marikina, which injured two police officers assigned at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Headquarters.

In a report from the Eastern Police District (EPD), the suspect was identified as Staff Sergeant Marvin Balucas, who is a resident of Rodriguez, Rizal.

Police said victims Police Executive Master Sergeant Demetrio Sarita Magpali Jr. and Police Master Sergeant Edward Yap were presently assigned at the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the main investigation arm of the nation’s police force.

Initial probe showed that victims, on board two motorcycles, were traversing along A. Bonifacio Avenue to enter a mall based in Baragay Barangka when Balucas shot them. The police officers returned fire, hitting Balucas, who later died at the hospital.

Magpali sustained gunshot wounds in his left lower leg while Yap sustained gunshot wounds in his right head and other parts of his body.

The wounded police officers were brought to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center and were later moved to Chinese General Hospital.

Asked on the motive of the suspect, Maj. Virgilio Timajo, public information officer of EPD, said the incident is still under investigation.