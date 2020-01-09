Trending Now

Police seized P700K 'shabu' from notorious drug pusher in Quezon

Police seized P700K 'shabu' from notorious drug pusher in Quezon

File Photo

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested a notorious drug pusher and seized P700,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) in a buy-bust operation in Candelaria town in Quezon province early Thursday.

Claudine Buen, 25, was arrested by anti-illegal drugs operatives in a drug sting operation in Barangay (village) Poblacion at around 4 a.m., Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, said in a report.

The suspect yielded a weighing scale and nine plastic sachets of shabu worth P709,920 in the local street market at the prevailing price of P6,800 per gram.

Police tagged the suspect, a former drug convict, as number 7 in the police drug watch list in Quezon.

