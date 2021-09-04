Police to crack down on armed groups as poll season nears

GEN. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), ordered a “crackdown” against private armed groups which, he said, could be used to influence the outcome of the national and local polls next year.

Eleazar has yet to identify areas considered as “political hot spots” or places where opposing political groups are most likely to resort to intimidation and bloody confrontation.

In a statement on Saturday, Eleazar said that police commanders across the country have been directed to heighten measures against these groups, especially on October 1 when the filing of the certificates of candidacy starts.

“As the filing of the certificate of candidacy for Election 2022 approaches, I have instructed our commanders to further intensify operations against private armed groups that can be used to intimidate and sow violence, especially in the provinces and countryside,” Eleazar said in Filipino.

Eleazar said the local police should intensify their intelligence gathering measures to combat these groups to prevent them from lording it over in their area.

The PNP assured the public that it would not let violent groups bring atrocities during the poll season, and it would also not allow election fraud to happen from the start of filing of the certificate of candidacy, the campaign period, the election day as well as during the proclamation of winners.

“Your PNP will not allow intimidation, fraud and violence to prevail in the coming elections because it is not only the freedom of our countrymen to freely choose their leaders but also the welfare of our country,” Eleazar said.



Based on police data, a total of 65 members of private armed groups have so far been “neutralized,” wherein eight were arrested, one was killed, and 56 others have surrendered to authorities.

In the 13 operations conducted from January to August 2021, a total of 73 firearms have been recovered by authorities.