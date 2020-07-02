Polio drive delayed by COVID-19 to resume in Central Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO –– Delayed by the coronavirus disease pandemic, the government’s polio immunization program in Central Luzon will resume on July 20 for more than 1.3 million children.

In the “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio,” kids would get two rounds of the vaccine, according to Dr. Cesar Cassion, regional director of the Department of Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polio, considered to be an infectious disease, spreads rapidly, and causes paralysis.

The first phase of Round 1 will be done in Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Angeles City, and City of San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan from July 20 to Aug. 2.

FEATURED STORIES

The second phase will take place in Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales from August 3 to 16.

The second round is slated for Sept. 7 to 20 in the same areas.

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ