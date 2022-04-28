Polish Club Announce New Album And Double A-Side

Polish Club have new music on the way!

The duo have announced that their fourth album, Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell, is out June 10th. And to accompany, the boys have dropped a double A-side release in ‘Boys on Vacation/Bad Vibrations’ – both tracks primed for fans to sink their teeth into.

The new tracks are bold and brash, pure Polish Club goodness that channel the frustrations no doubt many of us have felt towards our Government and for those in Sydney, the little annoyances that come with living in the Harbour City.

‘Boys on Vacation’ takes aim at the ineptitude of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the ill-timed trip to Hawaii he took with his family as Australia tackled devastating bushfires in the summer of 2020/2021.

Check ‘Boys On Vacation’ out below:

[embedded content]

“I think it’s inevitable that anger and political vitriol comes out in all artists’ music.” Polish Club’s Novak has said of their new release.

“I’m sure some full badass edgelord already has their unkempt fingers on their keyboards, ready to tell us that we should stick to ‘music’ and stay out of ‘things we don’t understand’. It’s none of my concern if anyone is unable to realise that essentially all music is inherently political, especially in a time where the entire industry has been left to die by the government.”

Check out the second half of Polish Club’s double A-side drop in ‘Bad Vibrations’, below:

[embedded content]

Along with its digital release, Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell is getting a limited edition vinyl release, available on 180 gram red and yellow vinyl.