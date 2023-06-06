Polish Club, Tijuana Cartel and More Set for Gold Coast’s Crafted Beer Festival

Artists such as Polish Club, Tijuana Cartel, The Dandys, and Fat Picnic will step on stage at Gold Coast’s Crafted Beer Festival later this year. The festival will take over Kurrawa Park in Broadbeach across the weekend over Saturday, 9th September and Sunday, 10 September.

As the name would clearly suggest, the Festival is primarily all about the beer, with more than 400 beers available from over 50 breweries across the country. If you’re not keen on beer, there’ll also be plenty of cider, sprits and cocktails, and non-alcoholic bevs to sink into.

Polish Club:

[embedded content]

Sydney’s Polish Club will take over the Music Stage on Saturday night, with other sets from Fat Picnic, Sputnik Sweetheart, Being Jane Lane, The Dandys, and more. Sunday will be headlined by Tijuana Cartel, with other bands like Kurilpa Reach, Nana Kumpp, Ruby Gilbert, and more stepping up for sets.

Aside from that, there’ll also be a heap of food from restaurants and chefs from around the Gold Coast. See more info about that on the website.

Crafted Beer Festival Music Lineup

Saturday, 9th September

Polish Club

Fat Picnic

Sputnik Sweetheart

Being Jane Lane

Lucid Safari

Fragile Animals

The Dandys

Beatniks DJs

Sunday, 10 September

Tijuana Cartel

Kurilpa Reach

Nana Klumpp

Ruby Gilbert

The Colliflowers

James Street Preachers

Beatniks DJs

Tickets are on sale now.

