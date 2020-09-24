Political detainee’s 3-month-old baby has COVID-19 symptoms

MANILA, Philippines — Baby River, the three-month-old child of political detainee Reina Mae Nasino, has been admitted to the Philippine General Hospital after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The baby has been separated from her mother upon orders of the Manila City Regional Trial Court in an order dated July 30 despite her plea that it is important to breastfed her baby. In her motion, Nasino, through her counsel, explained that breastmilk has been recognized for its health advantages and essential benefits which is crucial, especially at a time that the country is fighting a pandemic.

Nasino and her baby have been allowed to occupy an enclosed area of the Manila City Jail which is being used by pregnant persons deprived of liberty, senior citizen PDLs with hypertension, and female PDLs suffering from epilepsy, asthma, and congestive heart diseases.

But the Manila Court, in its ruling said prison is not a place for a baby to stay, especially that the country is dealing with the pandemic due to COVID-19.

The baby has been in the care of her grandmother. However, the child has been taken to the hospital several times due to diarrhea and fever.

From the Manila Doctors Hospital, the baby was transferred to PGH on Thursday afternoon.

Human rights group Kapatid urged the government to show compassion for Reina Mae and her baby.

“Let her take care of her sick child. The lethal COVID-19 poses serious threats, especially for a nearly 3-month old baby who wasn’t able to be breastfed enough after being separated from her mother less than two months ago,” Fides Lim, the group’s spokesperson said.

