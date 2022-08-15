Polo G Announces Debut Australian Headline Shows

Polo G has announced his debut Australian headline shows, bringing the likes of ‘Rapstar’, ‘Distraction’, ‘Pop Out’ and ‘Finer Things’ to Sydney and Melbourne next month.

The Chicago rapper will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, 27th September before heading to Melbourne the next day for a show at the Forum in Melbourne. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday (19th August), with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off a couple days earlier on Wednesday (17th August).

Polo G – ‘Rapstar’

[embedded content]

Polo G’s headline shows will coincide with his appearances as part of this year’s Listen Out festival in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane, where he’ll share stages with the likes of Disclosure, Tove Lo, Trippie Redd, AJ Tracey, 24kGoldn, Electric Fields and more. He’ll also be performing as part of Listen In in Adelaide.

After rising to prominence in 2018 with singles ‘Finer Things’ and Lil Tjay collaboration ‘Pop Out’, Polo released debut album Die a Legend the following year. Since then, he’s kept consistently busy, releasing second album The Goat in 2020, and third album Hall of Fame last year. The latter featured hit ‘Rapstar’ and boasted collaborations with the likes of Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk and the late Pop Smoke.

