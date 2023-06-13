Polygon and YAS Introduce Malaysia’s First Embedded Bike Insurance

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading bike manufacturer Polygon and digital insurance provider YAS have achieved a remarkable feat in Malaysia by being the first to provide embedded bike insurance that comes with each new bike purchase. This ground-breaking initiative is made possible through the Polygon X YAS collaboration.



YAS x Polygon x Etiqa – Seamless Bike Ride Protection Learn More: https://partner.yas.io/polygon

Under this collaboration, Polygon customers can now enjoy the added benefit of complimentary bike insurance coverage from YAS BYKE, ensuring their bikes are protected from potential damages and theft. This embedded insurance will give cyclists peace of mind as they embark on their cycling adventures.

Known for its smart and digitally driven insurance solutions, YAS is dedicated to making insurance quick, simple, and accessible for all. Hence, this partnership ensures that Polygon customers will receive convenient coverage and seamless claims processes from YAS, should they encounter any bike mishaps on the road. Much like the rest of the trailblazing insurance provider’s products, the embedded insurance is underwritten by the prominent insurer, Etiqa General Insurance Berhad (EGIB).

The Polygon X YAS collaboration marks a significant milestone in the biking industry, setting a new standard for customer protection and enhancing the overall biking experience. The launch of this innovative offering took place on June 11 at #FIVE Cycle, Run, Cafe in Damansara Heights, providing cycling enthusiasts with an opportunity to learn more about the benefits and features of the Polygon X YAS embedded bike insurance.

POLYGON

“We are excited to join forces with YAS to introduce a game-changing approach to bike insurance,” said Daniel Law, General Manager of Polygon Malaysia. “This collaboration with YAS ensures Polygon bikes owners can enjoy their bikes with a peace of mind.”

YAS

“At YAS we believe in pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo,” said Andy Ann, CEO of YAS. “Teaming up with Polygon aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionise insurance, making it simpler, more affordable, and inclusive for all bike enthusiasts,” commented by Zaryl Tan, Country Director of YAS Malaysia. More about YAS: https://my.yas.io

ETIQA GENERAL INSURANCE BERHAD

Fukhairudin Mohd Yusof, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa General Insurance Berhad said, “Etiqa General Insurance Berhad is thrilled to play a part in the collaboration between Polygon Malaysia and YAS. By allowing cyclists to focus on what they love doing the most, as we protect what matters to them, more Malaysians will be encouraged to pursue a healthy lifestyle with a peace of mind.”