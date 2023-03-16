Polyphia Have Announced Their Debut Australian Headline Tour

Texas prog outfit Polyphia have announced they will return to Australia in June for their first-ever headline tour of the country. The band will kick off the three-date run on Tuesday, 27th June at the Tivoli in Brisbane, before playing The Metro in Sydney the following evening. They’ll wrap up the tour with a show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Thursday, 29th June.

“We’re all very excited to be back and are look forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces,” guitarist Scott LePage said in a statement when announcing the shows. “Be ready to party!” Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Thursday, 23rd March from 9am local time.

Polyphia – ‘Playing God’

Polyphia were last in the country in September 2018, when they supported Canadian prog-metal band Intervals on their Australian tour. Since then, Polyphia have released two albums: 2018’s New Levels New Devils and last year’s Remember That You Will Die.

The latter was produced by LePage and fellow guitarist Tim Henson, with additional production from Rodney Jerkins, JUDGE, longtime collaborator Y2K, Johan Lenox and more on select tracks. The album featured guest appearances from Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, American rapper $NOT and others.

Polyphia 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 27th June – Tivoli, Brisbane

Wednesday, 28th June – The Metro, Sydney

Thursday, 29th June – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

